Nick Cave explains his centrist political views









After shying away from the topic, Nick Cave has opened up regarding what he called “centrist” political views. Cave has been known for his trademark gothic rock style with The Bad Seeds and has most recently contributed music to the soundtracks for the Netflix film Blonde.

When discussing his political leanings with fans, Cave mentioned that it was in his nature to ask questions based on his history as a songwriter, responding on The Red Hand Files, he said, “It is often the case with us songwriter types because we have found that a more inquiring, more expansive, less-entrenched position serves us better in the pursuit of the illusive but beautiful idea”.

Without having to be locked into any one political party, Cave went on to say he feels more free to speak his mind, saying, “We feel we don’t need to live within the prescribed imaginations of others. We are open to persuasion, yet forever ourselves”.

Adding: “In the centre we feel freer, less restricted, less dogmatised, less bigoted. We see the world as essentially mysterious, often mystical, and we are humbled by it, in so far as we do not claim to know or fully understand it.”

Aside from The Red Hand Files, Cave is also planning on playing a small tour of the US this fall featuring Colin Greenwood from Radiohead on bass.