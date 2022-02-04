Nick Cave and Warren Ellis release preview of new film ‘This Much I Know to be True’









Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have teamed up with Andrew Dominik once more for their latest behind the scenes film titled This Much I Know to be True.

Back in 2016, Dominik directed the documentary One More Time With Feeling which documented Nick Cave’s creative process in the aftermath of the tragic death of his son and his relationship with his bandmates at that time.

The latest film documents the creative bond between Cave and Ellis as they worked on the albums Ghosteen and Carnage over the course of the last three years.

The insightful documentary will premiere at the Berlin Film Festival later this month, but as of yet, no date has been established for the wider release.

According to Deadline, the film will “document the duo’s first performances of the albums and feature a special appearance by close friend and long-term collaborator, Marianne Faithfull.”

As ever with, Cave, Ellis and Dominik, a one hand washed the other working relationship has been formed as The Bad Seeds members are also set to provide the soundtrack to Dominik’s forthcoming film Blonde, focusing on the lift and times of Marilyn Monroe.

You can check out the clip of Cave discussing his changing views on identity and creativity below.