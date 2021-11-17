Nick Cave and Warren Ellis announce North American tour in 2022









Following a wildly successful Carnage tour on the far side of the pond, Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have announced that they will be heading to North America next year.

The duo are set to kick off proceedings in Asheville, North Carolina in March and will be embarking on 17 dates across the United States and Canada, before concluding in Montreal on the April 3rd.

With all this going on, the pair are just about the busiest in showbiz. Not only do they have North America and a run of festival dates lined up, but Nick Cave is also set to release a memoir, star in a movie, and along with Warren Ellis, soundtrack the Marilyn Monroe film Blonde.

Furthermore, Warren Ellis is also currently opening a wildlife reserve for animals with special needs called Ellis Park, in Sumatra, which he is describing as a “beautiful work in progress.”

The tour may also see a selection of tracks performed from the recent Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds B-Sides & Rarities Part II album released back in October.

Nick Cave has celebrated the release of the record by stating: “I always liked the original B-Sides & Rarities more than any of our other albums. It’s the only one I’d listen to willingly. It seems more relaxed, even a bit nonsensical in places, but with some beautiful songs throughout. There is something, too, about the smallness of certain songs that is closer to their original spirit.”

You can check out the full tour dates below.

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis: North America 2022

03/01 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

03/04 — Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

03/05 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater

03/06 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater

03/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

03/13 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Paramount Theatre of the Arts

03/14 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Paramount Theatre of the Arts

03/17 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

03/20 — Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

03/22 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center – Wang Theatre

03/24 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

03/25 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

03/27 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

03/28 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

03/31 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

04/02 — Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

04/03 — Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier