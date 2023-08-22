Nick Cave and Warren Ellis announce new live album ‘Australian Carnage’









The celebrated duo of Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have announced their new live album, Australian Carnage, which was recorded across their three performances at the Sydney Opera House last year.

The audio for the new collection was captured as part of their trio of shows in Sydney in December 2022, as Cave and Ellis toured their homeland in celebration of their 2021 album, Carnage. Notably, the record saw Cave and his longtime Bad Seeds bandmate and collaborator Ellis unite for their first offering as a duo.

The announcement for Australian Carnage states that the new live album will arrive in two physical formats: an 18-track digital version, released this Friday, August 25th, and an eight-track vinyl edition, released on December 1st via Goliath. To mark the news, Cave and Ellis have also released the live version of ‘Balcony Man’.

“Touring Australia with Warren after so much time away was one of the highlights of recent years,” Cave said about Australian Carnage. “Every show was moving and unforgettable, from the intimacy of playing in theatres and arts centres, to the vast and uplifting nights at Hanging Rock, through to our final three nights at the inimitable Sydney Opera House.”

He added: “We are excited to share these recordings, made at the Sydney Opera House, and hope they capture even a tenth of the collective elation we felt at those shows. We’ll never forget them.”

The performances at Sydney’s Opera House on December 16th, 17th and 18th last year saw Cave and Ellis joined by Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood, as well as Bad Seed Larry Mullins and Wendi Rose, Janet Ramus and T Jae Cole.

Check out the tracklists for both versions of Australian Carnage below.

Australian Carnage tracklist:

Digital:

‘Spinning Song’ ‘Bright Horses’ ‘Night Raid’ ‘Carnage’ ‘White Elephant’ ‘Ghosteen’ ‘Lavender Fields’ ‘Waiting For You’ ‘I Need You’ ‘Cosmic Dancer’ ‘Breathless’ ‘Hand Of God’ ‘Shattered Ground’ ‘Galleon Ship’ ‘Leviathan’ ‘Balcony Man’ ‘Hollywood’ ‘Ghosteen Speaks’

Vinyl:

‘Bright Horses’ ‘Carnage’ ‘White Elephant’ ‘Leviathan’ ‘Ghosteen’ ‘Waiting For You’ ‘Breathless’ ‘Balcony Man’