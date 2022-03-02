Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds cancel Russian shows after Ukraine invasion









Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, who are currently touring, have pulled out of their Russian tour dates following their invasion of Ukraine.

Pulling out of their shows in both Moscow, where they were scheduled to play at Moscow’s Bol Festival, and Kyiv, they tweeted a statement regarding the change.

The group tweeted in solidarity, “Our thoughts and love go out to the brave people of Ukraine, their heroic leader, and all those suffering from this senseless war. Ukraine, we stand with you, and with all those in Russia who oppose this brutal act, and we pray that this madness is brought to a close soon.” in solidarity.

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds aren’t the only group to have cancelled tour dates following the events. Franz Ferdinand, The Killers, Iggy Pop, HEALTH, Green Day, and even the Russian rapper Oxxxymiron have all done the same.

In Franz Ferdinand’s statement, they said the following, “[W]e have spoken to many of our friends in Russia via social media and have encountered unanimous opposition to this violence and solidarity with our Ukrainian friends. We know you see the madness of your country’s leadership. We know you do not want war. We do not want war. Despite the tragedy of this situation, we still burn a flame of optimism in our hearts and look forward to the day when we can return in a time of peace to share the joy of music together again.”

Although it’s unclear when artists will host shows again due to the nature of the events, it’s clear that plenty of music groups are doing what they can do stand with the Ukrainian people.

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds will be touring the rest of Europe as scheduled throughout the summer. If you want to read their full statement, it can be found in their tweet here.

https://twitter.com/nickcave/status/1498659146517913603/