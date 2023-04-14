Nicholas Hoult: “I screen-tested for Batman and didn’t get it”









Star of the new Universal horror flick Renfield, Nicholas Hoult, has come out to say that he screen-tested for Batman but never got the part.

Publicising the release of the new horror-comedy movie that he stars in alongside Nicolas Cage and Awkwafina, Hoult spoke to The Guardian about the film and his career so far. “In the novel and in previous iterations of the film, Renfield is under Dracula’s spell, doing his bidding, crazed in his actions, and his fever, I suppose,” the actor told the publication about the movie, “Whereas we were catching up with them 100 years later; the wooing has worn off”.

Later on in the conversation, Hoult opens up about his impressive career, stating: “I’m not building on a body of work because each work is singular. In my mind, I’m building a patchwork quilt”.

In doing so, the actor reveals a number of Hollywood roles he missed out on, explaining: “I screen-tested for Batman and didn’t get it. Screen-tested for Top Gun, didn’t get it. Then I got the call from Tom Cruise: ‘Hey, how about Mission Impossible?’ OK. Got it. Then I had to drop out because I was already attached to do some more of The Great”.

Take a look at Hoult in the trailer for Renfield below.