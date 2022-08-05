Quentin Tarantino: "I fucking love 'Top Gun: Maverick'"









As a beloved filmmaker and passionate movie lover, it’s surprisingly rare that we hear the opinion of Quentin Tarantino when it comes to the latest releases, with the iconic Pulp Fiction director recently providing his ardent opinion on Top Gun: Maverick.

Speaking on the ReelBlend podcast, Tarantino passionately backed the movie, stating, “I fucking love Top Gun: Maverick. I thought it was fantastic”. Continuing, he adds, “But also there was just this lovely, lovely aspect because I love both [original Top Gun director] Tony Scott’s cinema so much, and I love Tony so much…It’s the closest we’re ever going get to seeing one more Tony Scott movie, and it was a fucking terrific one”.

Passing away in 2012, Tony Scott gave American cinema one of the most beloved flag-waving movies of all time, creating a monument to 1980s cheese and Hollywood fantasy when he released the original Top Gun in 1986. A cultural relic and homoerotic thriller, the original movie starred Tom Cruise as a rebellious young pilot named Maverick whose place in the United States Air Force’s elite fighter squadron is called into question.

Further expressing his love for the original film as well as the brand new release, Tarantino adds, “[Director Joseph Kosinski] did a great job. The respect and the love of Tony was in every frame. It was almost in every decision. It was consciously right there, but in this really cool way that was really respectful. And I think it was in every decision Tom [Cruise] made on the film”.

Picking into the details, Tarantino also commented on the return of Val Kilmer to the big screen, who reprised his role as ‘Iceman’ from the original movie. Having suffered with the effects of throat cancer since 2015, going through a procedure on his trachea that saw his vocal chords being severely damaged, many people predicted that the celebrated actor would not be appearing in the sequel, only for Cruise to persuade him to take up his famous role for one last time.

Worried that the reunion would be “almost too cheap,” Tarantino later expressed his relief, adding, “it absolutely works. It’s a bit like Charlie Chaplin dying onstage for the last scene of Limelight … but it fucking works. You’re waiting for it and the fucking scene delivers”.

Not used to talking about modern cinema, the filmmaker expresses that he doesn’t particularly like to reveal his opinion too much, explaining, “because then I’m only forced to say good things, or else I’m ‘slamming’ someone, I don’t want to do that”. With that being said, he not only praises the latest high-flying Tom Cruise action movie, but he also lends his opinion to the recent Steven Spielberg remake, West Side Story.

Discussing Top Gun: Maverick alongside Spielberg’s Oscar-winner, Tarantino expresses, “That and [Steven] Spielberg’s West Side Story both provided a true cinematic spectacle, the kind that I’d almost thought that I wasn’t going to see anymore. It was fantastic”.

Continuing the story of Capt. Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell (Cruise), the latest Top Gun movie sees the iconic character challenge a new group of courageous test pilots for a special mission, all whilst he faces the ghosts of his own past.