New WWII drama ‘Masters Of The Air’ from Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks gets release date









An official release date has been set for the premiere of the WWII Apple TV+ drama Masters of the Air, produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks.

The series will premiere on January 26th, with episodes being released weekly every Friday until March 15th. Starring Austin Butler, Barry Keoghan, Ncuti Gatwa and Rafferty Law, the nine-episode limited series is based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name and tells the true story of an American troop of aircraft bombers during the Second World War.

Most significantly, however, the series is produced by duo Spielberg and Hanks, who previously found success together bringing the Emmy-winning Band Of Brothers and The Pacific to life on HBO.

“Masters of the Air is a salute to the brave men of the 8th Air Force, who, through their courage and brotherhood, helped defeat Nazi Germany in World War II,” executive producer Gary Goetzman told Deadline, “Tom and Steven have always wanted to visualize cinematically what our author Don Miller has called this ‘singular event in the history of warfare.’ We’re thrilled that Apple TV+ has given us the opportunity to combine the efforts of so many talented people, on-screen and behind the camera, to tell this important story”.

The logline for the forthcoming series reads: “Masters of the Air follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group, known as the ‘Bloody Hundredth,’ as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air. It portrays the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich”.

Continuing, it adds: “Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all”.

Whilst the world awaits the arrival of Masters of the Air, take a look at the trailer for The Pacific below.