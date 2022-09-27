Netflix release new teaser trailer for 'You' season four









Netflix has issued a release date for the fourth season of You alongside a new trailer. The hit series stars Penn Badgley as charismatic serial killer Joe Goldberg and was renewed for a new season before the third – which arrived on screens last October – had even aired.

According to Netflix, the fourth season will be aired in two separate instalments, with the first set to drop on February 10th and the second a month later on March 10th.

According to the new trailer, this new season will Goldberg make a new life for himself in London, having stripped away his former identity and replaced it with one clearly inspired by famed egotist Jordan Peterson. “I’m not the lovable bookstore manager in New York or the shop clerk in L.A. or the doting husband in the suburbs,” the reinvented Goldberg narrates. “No, not anymore.”

Introducing himself as Professor Jonathon Moore, Goldberg goes on to say: “Allow me to introduce myself. I’ve gone through a bit of refinement upon crossing the pond. And living in London has allowed me to bury the past, if you will.”

His voiceover continues: “Gone are the days of unrequited love and longing. This time around, I’m focusing on academia and instruction while keeping my typical extracurricular activities strictly professional. I made time to exchange ideas with like-minded colleagues. Unfortunately, with friends in high places, then usually come others attempting to climb that social ladder. So, they end up falling or shall I say, pushed, to their social death. The question, by who?”

News of You season four broke at Netflix’s recent TUDUM event, during which the streaming giant confirmed a release date for The Witcher season three. Attendees also got the chance to view some bloopers from the set of Stranger Things are watch a trailer for Lupin.