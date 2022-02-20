Watch the new NSFW trailer for the Foo Fighters horror ‘Studio 666’









Say the words rock band and horror movie and you might think of the grunge and terror of Rob Zombie, the twisted mind behind House Of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects and 3 from Hell, though the Foo Fighters are soon to throw their hat into the ring. Releasing the bombastic red band trailer for their new film Studio 666, the brand new horror film looks to be an insane ode to violence, gore and insane surrealism.

Coming to cinemas in the UK and Ireland on February 25th, the new horror-comedy follows Foo Fighters members Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Rami Jaffee and more as they move into a haunted mansion in California to record a special exclusive album. Upon their arrival, it’s clear that not everything is as it seems, however, as Grohl and co find themselves face to face with supernatural forces that threaten their lives and sanity.

“Studio 666 is gonna fuck you up!” the band screams before the red-band trailer for the new film actually begins and the true insanity of the new film is revealed. The trailer comes as Dave Grohl hopes to release a new album of thrash metal music on the same week of the film’s release, in addition, a full soundtrack for the new film will also be released with the singer promising more music in addition to the track from the fictional band Dream Widow released last week.

Revealing further details on The Howard Stern Show, Grohl explained how the film’s soundtrack links in with the narrative itself, clarifying “I wind up finding this creepy basement. And I go into the basement, I find this tape by a band [Dream Widow] from 25 years ago that recorded there”. Continuing, he adds, “And there’s this song that, if recorded and completed, the f**king demon in the house is unleashed, and then, whatever, all hell breaks loose”.

See “all hell break loose” in the batshit crazy trailer, below.