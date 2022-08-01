Watch the new trailer for Star Wars spin-off series ‘Andor’









The Star Wars franchise just keeps expanding. The latest galaxy far, far away that the LucasFilm firm is set to visit is the forthcoming spin-off series Andor.

Now, the trailer for the series has finally landed alongside news that the premiere will be pushed back until September 21st, three weeks later than initially planned.

However, you will be able to catch the first three episodes of the series on the 21st, and these will soon be followed by the remaining nine outings in the 12-part season.

The series comes with the official synopsis: “Prequel series to Star Wars’ Rogue One. In an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue, Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a Rebel hero.”

Starring Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, the star is joined by the likes of Alex Ferns as Sgt. Kostek, Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma, Stellen Skarsgård, Adria Arjona and Alex Lawther.

The series looks to shed new light on “Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved.”

You can check out the trailer below.

