Watch the new trailer for Sex Pistols series ‘Pistol’









Danny Boyle, the filmmaker behind the Best Picture-winning success Slumdog Millionaire, is back with a brand new TV series that tells the true story of the British punk band The Sex Pistols, with the trailer now available to enjoy online.

Director Boyle is heading up the new series that was created and penned by Craig Pearce, the same writer behind the Baz Luhrmann films Moulin Rouge!, Strictly Ballroom and The Great Gatsby, with the new series premiering on Disney+ on May 31st.

Simply named Pistol, the series is based on Steve Jones’ memoir Lonely Boy: Tales From A Sex Pistol and stars such newcomers as Anson Boon as John Lydon and Jacob Slater as Paul Cook. In addition, Toby Wallace will play Steve Jones, Christian Lees plays Glen Matlock and Maisie Williams will play a fellow punk icon, Jordan.

Released on Monday, an official synopsis for the new series was posted, reading, “The furious, raging storm at the centre of this revolution are the Sex Pistols – and at the centre of this series is Sex Pistols’ founding member and guitarist, Steve Jones. Jones’ hilarious, emotional and at times heart-breaking journey guides us through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic and mucus-spattered years in the history of music”.

Continuing, the synopsis adds: “This is the story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with ‘no future,’ who shook the boring, corrupt Establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government and changed music and culture forever”.

Also starring the likes of Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious and Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Malcolm McLaren, enjoy the trailer for the brand new series from Danny Boyle and Craig Pearce, below.