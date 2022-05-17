Watch the new trailer for the ‘Predator’ prequel, ‘Prey’









The iconic action movie monster, Predator, will be making its return to cinema in 2022 with the release of the first trailer for Hulu’s Prey, teasing the beloved killer in a brand new ancient setting.

Helmed by Dan Trachtenberg, the director of 10 Cloverfield Lane and the Amazon series The Boys, the brand new film will follow the character of Naru (Amber Midthunder), a skilled warrior defending her tribe from a vicious alien lifeform.

As the full synopsis for the new film reads, “Set in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, the action-thriller follows Naru, the skilled warrior who fiercely protects her tribe against a highly evolved alien predator”. The first trailer for the new movie gives us an impressive look into this new world, showing two young girls hiding from the Predator, using a rudimentary bow and arrow against the creature.

The fifth main entry into the Predator franchise, not including the short-lived Alien vs. Predator series, the new film is a prequel that is set long before the events of the original 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger film.

Now owned by Disney, new Alien and Predator projects are separately in the works, with the production company planning an Alien prequel TV series by the showrunner of Fargo, Noah Hawley.

Whilst we wait for the Alien series in the future, Prey will be released on Hulu in the US on August 5th, with Disney+ streaming the film internationally shortly after.