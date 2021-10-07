Watch the terrifying new trailer for 'Paranormal Activity 7'









There are few modern horror films as culturally pertinent as the Paranormal Activity franchise, rocketing to popularity in 2007 before triggering a boom in the found-footage subgenre of horror. Paranormal Activity 2 would be released in 2010, hoping to recreate the lightning in a bottle of the original film, before Paranormal Activity 3, Paranormal Activity 4 and Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones killed the franchise throughout the 2010s.

Resurrected from the grave after the terrifyingly poor Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension, horror producers, Blumhouse, are set to release Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin later this month, exclusively on Paramount+. Treated to a brand new trailer, the latest in the long-serving franchise is set to take place in an Amish-like community, centred specifically around a documentarian Margot (Emily Bader) shooting a film about the rural lifestyle.

Detailed further, the official description for the film reads, “A documentary filmmaker follows Margot, as she heads to a secluded Amish community in the hopes of meeting and learning about her long-lost mother and extended family. Following a string of strange occurrences and discoveries, she soon realizes this community that welcomed them into their home might be hiding something sinister”.

The Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin will also star Roland Buck III of Better Call Saul fame as well as Dan Lippert who previously appeared in Superstore, with the script penned by Christopher Landon, the same mind behind four of the sequels starting with Paranormal Activity 2 through to Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones. The original director of the iconic film, Oran Peli, will co-produce alongside Jason Blum, with William Eubank, previously responsible for Underwater, brought in to direct.

Although Paramount+ won’t be available to UK audiences until 2022, US horror fans can catch Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin exclusively on Paramount+ on October 29th. Click below to check out the brand new trailer.

