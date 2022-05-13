Watch the new trailer for Netflix's ‘Resident Evil’ series









Clearly Netlflix believes hoards of bloodthirsty zombies will heave them out of their financial hole, with the brand new video game adaptation Resident Evil joining their 2021 success Army of the Dead from director Zack Snyder.

The brand new trailer for the zombie series has been released by the streaming service, with the footage suggesting a departure from the original horror game that focused on quiet moments of high tension. Equally, the new series from showrunner Andrew Dabb, also diverts from the material of the Resident Evil movies starring Milla Jovovich that focused on grand, bombastic action.

Instead, the new trailer suggests that we will see the origins of the zombie outbreak from the facility of the Umbrella Corporation, as well as a fight for survival many years later by a group of plucky young characters.

Hoping for a series that reaches the same heights as AMC’s The Walking Dead before the release of HBO’s zombie drama The Last of Us in 2023, the brand new Netflix serial stars Ella Balinska, Lance Reddick, Turlough Convery and Tetiana Gaidar.

Written by Garett Pereda and Shane Tortolani of Ingobernable, as well as Tell Me a Story scriptwriter Mary Leah Sutton and The Purge writer Lindsey Villarreal, Netflix has high hopes for their new action series.

Dabb, the series showrunner, has already drummed up excitement for the new show, promising to have “the best of the Resident Evil Universe DNA – bad-ass heroines, insane creatures (some new/some familiar), a battle for survival, questions about what it means to be family, Umbrella Corporation’s greed and corruption; and of course, a deep mystery to unravel”.

Resident Evil will be released on Netflix on July 14th, 2022.