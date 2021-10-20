Watch the brand new trailer for 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'









With the flurry of big-budget blockbusters and Oscar-season prime cuts being released this autumn, Ghostbusters: Afterlife has slipped under the radar in the run-up to its release in early November. With the release of the brand new international trailer, however, we get to see a lot more of the film’s action as it drives home the big sale, including appearances from the iconic Stay Puft marshmallow man (turned men) and the ‘Terror Dogs’ that rise from the underworld.

Directed by Jason Reitman, the son of Ivan Reitman who directed the first two iconic pictures, the Ghostbusters: Afterlife has been a long time in the making. The film follows a single mother and her two children as they move to a haunted house in Oklahoma before discovering an even bigger problem rumbling beneath the surface of their new hometown.

The first Ghostbusters film since the original sequel in 1989 to feature each of the original cast members, bar Harold Ramis who tragically passed away in 2014, each of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis will appear in the new film together. Alongside the returning classic cast members, Ghostbusters: Afterlife also stars Carrie Coon, McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard and Paul Rudd in a story of dark secrets, supernatural forces and hundreds of tiny adorable Stay Puft marshmallow men.

Since the release of the sequel in 1989, a re-imagined, all-female Ghostbusters was released in 2016, that performed well at the box office, though was simultaneously widely panned for its cliched and misogynistic faux pas. Looking to tug on the heartstrings of the original fans of the ‘80s series, featuring the iconic Ecto-1 among other nostalgic totems, Ghostbusters: Afterlife hopes to set up a brand new series at the same time.

Take a look at the brand new international trailer, right here.

Comments