Watch the insane new trailer for 'Three Thousand Years Of Longing'









The insane teaser trailer for George Miller’s new film Three Thousand Years Of Longing has been released online, giving audiences their first look into the movie from the same mind as Mad Max: Fury Road.

Currently playing at the Cannes Film Festival, Three Thousand Years Of Longing is inspired by the AS Byatt novel The Djinn In The Nightingale’s Eye, telling the story of an academic, played by Tilda Swinton, who travels to Istanbul for a conference and encounters a djinn (Idris Elba) who offers her three wishes.

Doubtful that the mythical creature is real at all, the woman decides between following his offer of three wishes or turning it down in fear of the downfall such wishes could bring.

Previously described as “anti-Mad Max” by the filmmaker, the budget for the new film will top out at around $60 million.

Miller’s previous movie, Mad Max: Fury Road, is a manic action film without a seatbelt or airbag with George Miller allowing the film to engulf the viewer like a sandstorm, with the bizarre fiction of the world seeming totally normal in the wild world he created. Whilst so many modern blockbusters have the fingerprints of studio executives all over them, Mad Max: Fury Road felt like a complete artistic vision that elevates the original trilogy as opposed to endlessly harking back to their place in film history.

Take a look at the initial trailer for Three Thousand Years Of Longing and marvel at its chaos before we’re treated to a full trailer on Friday, May 20th.