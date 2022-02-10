Watch the brand new trailer for 'Jurassic World Dominion'









It was the natural conclusion for the new era of the Jurassic World movies as the modern trilogy of films has seen the park from the original film expanded into a vast franchise before the folly of man once again ruined the ride. Now, in Jurassic World Dominion, the dinosaurs of the (once-contained) fantastical island have been brought to the mainland and are seeking existence in our very civilisation.

If the first two films in the disappointing trilogy have taught us anything it’s not to get too excited about this brand new film, even if the trailer looks to be at least taking the franchise to areas yet to be explored. Crazy, wild and bombastic, the new trailer sees Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard joined (for some reason) by Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum as awkward shells of their former characters.

Speaking to Total Film about the brand new instalment to the series, director Colin Trevorrow discussed what to expect from the conclusion to the modern trilogy. “This is a rare film where it is so different from anything that I’ve ever seen before, I didn’t know what to watch as inspiration,” Trevorrow stated, adding: “Honestly, we watched a lot of nature documentaries. I watched a lot of Planet Earth. The movie does rely on the animals acting and reacting in ways that feel natural”.

As well as the trio from the original film, lead characters Owen (Pratt) and Claire (Dallas-Howard) are joined by actor DeWanda Wise in a yet-unnamed supporting role, making her the latest in a long line of unnecessary side characters for the trilogy. Released in June 2022, let’s hope that Colin Trevorrow’s final film in the Jurassic World trilogy can claw back some remnants of self-respect.

See the trailer, below.