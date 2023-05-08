Watch the new trailer for Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’









The new trailer for Christopher Nolan’s forthcoming historical biopic Oppenheimer has now been released. The film stars Cillian Murphy in the lead role of American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, widely considered to be the ‘father of the atomic bomb’.

Murphy will be supported by an ensemble cast including Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Remi Malek, Florence Pugh and Kenneth Branagh. Oppenheimer is being produced by Universal Pictures, Syncopy Inc, and Atlas Entertainment and is set for release in cinemas on July 21st, later this year.

Both Murphy and Florence Pugh have recently given their praise to Nolan, with Murphy admitting he had always wanted to play a lead role in a Nolan film. “I have always said publicly and privately to Chris that if I’m available and you want me to be in a movie, I’m there,” he told Associated Press. “I don’t really care about the size of the part. But deep down, secretly, I was desperate to play a lead for him.”

Meanwhile, Pugh told BBC, “Working with Christopher Nolan was quite possibly one of the most thrilling experiences in a different way, partly because he works with professionals. He is a professional. But his dedication to the craft of filmmaking and old filmmaking is just magical to watch.”

Check out the new trailer for Oppenheimer below.