Florence Pugh calls ‘Oppenheimer’ director Christopher Nolan “a master”









Florence Pugh has given high praise to the writer and director of the forthcoming biographical drama Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan, admitting that he is a “master” of his craft. Pugh will star in the film alongside Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Rami Malek, Gary Oldman and Kenneth Branagh.

Pugh recently told the BBC: “Working with Christopher Nolan was quite possibly one of the most thrilling experiences in a different way, partly because he works with professionals. He is a professional. But his dedication to the craft of filmmaking and old filmmaking is just magical to watch.”

She added: “To just watch every single crew member on that set work so hard for him, to get his approval. And not like in a weird way, but like everybody knows who they’re working for, and everybody’s proud of being there. Everybody has so much pride in their own work, and so what that does is it means that everybody is constantly trying to be better the next day. And I’ve never seen that feeling on set before.”

Oppenheimer will tell of the American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who worked as the director of the Los Alamos Lab during the Manhattan Project and the development of the atomic bomb. The film is set for release on July 21st.