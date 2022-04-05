Watch the new chaotic trailer for 'The Bob's Burgers Movie'









Finally hitting cinema screens in less than two months, the makers behind The Bob’s Burgers Movie recently took to WonderCon to premiere a brand new trailer for their cartoon to movie adaptation.

Announced back in 2017, the film was initially due to hit cinemas in July 2020, though the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced the release of the film back to April 9th, 2021, only to pull the film from the calendar due to the continued issue of the virus. Finally due to hit cinema’s across the country on May 27th, 2022, the film has been described as a “musical comedy-mystery-adventure”, by its official synopsis.

Released by Disney, the official synopsis reads, “The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer”.

Continuing, it adds, “While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong”.

The brand new trailer for the film shows even more of the new movie’s chaos, fitting in well with the world of Bob’s Burgers. With each and every family member of the Belcher family returning for this big-screen adventure, including close friends such as Teddy, Mr. Frond and Ollie, the show’s creator Loren Bouchard promised back in 2017 that the new film would “scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had”.

Take a look at the new exciting trailer for the film, below.