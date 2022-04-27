Watch the new trailer for slasher ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ starring Pete Davidson









A24 continue to illustrate their devotion to an eclectic range of independent film projects, with the trailer for the comedy horror Bodies Bodies Bodies, being released online to social media frenzy.

Directed by the Dutch filmmaker and actor Halina Reijn in what will be only her second feature film project, Bodies Bodies Bodies is also penned by a host of first-time writers including Kristen Roupenian and Sarah DeLappe, whilst the Watcher screenwriter, Chloe Okuno, adds some experience.

Whilst the production team boasts plenty of debut excitement, the cast in front of the camera radiates promise and personality, starring popular comedian Pete Davidson, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm breakout star Maria Bakalova, Shiva Baby actor Rachel Sennott and Myha’la Herrold of the underappreciated BBC/HBO series Industry.

Borat star Maria Bakalova recently spoke to Collider about the release of Bodies Bodies Bodies, telling the publication, “I was scared to be a part of a horror movie because I’m scared of horror, but A24 horror movies are something different. Plus, I think at the end, Bodies Bodies Bodies feels more like an R-rated comedy because everybody brought their funniness in a way”.

Discussing the quality of the lead actors, she adds, “The whole cast was incredible. These are all people I’m dying to work with over and over and over again. Amandla Stenberg, Myha’la Herrold, Rachel Sennott, Chase Sui Wonders, Pete Davidson, Lee Pace, they were just so incredible”.

Playing on the anxieties of modern social media, as well as the culture of ‘Generation Z’, the first trailer for Bodies Bodies Bodies shows great promise, check it out below.