Watch the new trailer for Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series









The brand new full-length trailer for Amazon’s bank-breaking series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been released online, giving fans of the fantasy franchise their first proper look at the $462 million show.

Hoping to reinvigorate interest in the iconic property, Amazon has gone all out to try and make the next Game of Thrones, which itself was trying to be the next Lord of the Rings.

With no involvement from Peter Jackson, the director behind the original Lord of the Rings film trilogy, the latest Middle Earth project will explore the fantastical landscape in a time long before the events of the prequel series, The Hobbit.

Though the film may take place long before the events of Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, it has been reported that the Amazon Prime show will follow the story of The Silmarillion, a collection of mythopoeic stories written by the creator of the original novels J. R. R. Tolkien. Led by a largely unknown cast, fans of the series are hoping the likes of Robert Aramayo, Markella Kavenagh, Morfydd Clark, Joseph Mawle and Max Baldry will be able to reinvigorate the franchise.

Whilst previous trailers have left fans somewhat uninspired, looking more like the lame fantasy efforts of The Hobbit rather than a worthy successor to Jackson’s triumphant trilogy, the brand new official trailer offers some marvellous insight into the tone and story of the new show.

Take a look at the trailer for the new series below, due to be released on Amazon Prime on September 1st.