Watch the brand new teaser for 'The Matrix: Resurrections'









After almost two decades of anticipation, The Matrix fans are finally getting the opportunity to go to theatres and watch an exciting new addition to the franchise. Although Lana Wachowski had categorically dismissed the possibility of making a sequel after the last Matrix film, The Matrix: Resurrections is all set to hit the theatres later this month.

Various changes to the directorial approach have been reported by many members of the team this time, including the fact that Lana Wachowski is sitting alone in the director’s chair this time around. In addition, the production process has been very quick this time because Wachowski has encouraged improvisations on the part of the actors instead of a meticulous big-budget project.

In an earlier interview with Variety, Neil Patrick Harris commented on the improvisational nature of the filming process: “[The production] didn’t feel large because it felt like she was in her sweet spot, which was filming on the fly, filming using natural light. Sometimes you’d sit around for an hour waiting for the clouds to clear, and then you’d quickly film.”

He explained that Wachowski was exercising individual filmmaking sensibilities during the making of the new Matrix film, adding: “You’d film pages at a time in 30 minutes and then be done. You would think that a giant movie would be 100 per cent storyboarded, animatics, and we’d be checking off shots. I think she lived that before three times over, and I would suspect that she wants to do things her own way now.”

Even Keanu Reeves, the star of the original trilogy, confirmed this change and welcomed it. Wachowski explained: “The power of technology to trap or limit our subjective reality [is an] important part of the new narrative.” Adding, “Art is a mirror. Most will prefer to gaze at the surface but there will be people like me who enjoy what lies behind the looking glass. I made this movie for them.”

Watch the brand new teaser for The Matrix 4, The Matrix: Resurrections right here.