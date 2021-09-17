New study finds Gen Z buys more vinyl than millennials







The vinyl revival is in full effect, and today we have a better understanding of who is leading the charge in increased sales of physical LPs and albums: Zoomers.

A new study by MRC Data collected data relating to the buying habits of over 4,000 individuals aged 13 and over relating to music. What was discovered was that roughly 15 per cent of individuals within the Generation Z demographic had purchased vinyl records in the past 12 months.

Generation Z, which the study identified as individuals born between the years of 1997 and 2010, had a higher vinyl purchase percentage than millennials, about 11 per cent of whom had purchased vinyl LPs in the past year.

2020 was the biggest year for vinyl in nearly three decades. According to the British Phonographic Industry, nearly 20 per cent of all albums purchased over the past year were vinyl records. In Britain alone, nearly five million vinyl LPs were purchased.

The vinyl industry is seeing an even bigger push in the United States. In 2020, nearly $620 million were spent on vinyl LPs and EPs according to a report from the Recording Industry Association of America. That represented a 23 per cent jump from 2019, with vinyl records outselling CDs for the first time since 1986.

For albums that came out in 2020, the best selling vinyl record in the UK was Kylie Minogue’s Disco, which racked up 21,500 physical vinyl by the end of the year. That’s particularly remarkable considering that the album was released in November, meaning it reached the top spot with only two months of sales.

In the United States, Harry Styles’ Fine Line sold 232,000 physical vinyl copies, but that album technically came out at the tail end of 2019. For albums released in 2020, Mac Miller’s Circles took the top spot.

