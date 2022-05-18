New 'Star Wars' series inspired by Steven Spielberg in the works









Plenty of forthcoming Star Wars projects have been outlined or announced recently by Disney, with the most curious of their revelations going to Jon Watts’ new Disney+ series inspired by the Steven Spielberg coming of age stories of old.

Announced in a special from Vanity Fair, the filmmaker behind the brand new Spider-Man trilogy, including the record-breaking Spider-Man: No Way Home, is working on the new series under the code name Grammar Rodeo, a reference to a very specific episode in The Simpsons where Bart and his friends bunk off school.

Co-creating the project with his Spider-Man: Homecoming writing partner, Chris Ford, the plot for the latest series is being kept tightly under wraps, with a recent casting notice giving audiences their first clues as to what the series is about. Asking for four children aged between 11 and 12, the new project will take place in the era after Return of the Jedi but before The Force Awakens.

Likely to feature children wielding force-powers travelling across a magical, vibrant planet, it’s quite transparent that Disney is trying to replicate the success of Netflix’s Stranger Things on their own streaming platform, a series that itself was inspired by the Spielberg stories of the 1980s.

Founding Amblin Entertainment in 1981 with Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall, Steven Spielberg’s company was responsible for such family classics as The Goonies, Back to the Future, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Who Framed Roger Rabbit? and Hook.

Whilst we wait a while for the arrival of Jon Watts’ new series, Disney has the release of Obi-Wan Kenobi to look forward to, arriving on their streaming service on May 27th.