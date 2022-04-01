New sources claim Will Smith was not asked to leave Oscars









Following the shocking incident whereupon Will Smith took to the stage of the 94th annual Oscars and slapped presenter Chris Rock across the face, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science’s Board of Governors released a statement whereupon they revealed that they had asked the actor to leave the ceremony after the incident.

Contradicting this, however, more recent reports claim that sources close to the situation refute that Smith was ever asked to leave the show, the Academy’s statement combines mixed reports.

In their statement, the Academy noted, “Mr. Smith’s actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television. Mr. Rock, we apologise to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment”.

Continuing, the statement adds, “While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognise we could have handled the situation differently”.

This statement didn’t fit the bill for many witnesses on the night, however, with some claiming that no formal attempt was made to express that they wanted Smith removed from the show. Meanwhile, show producer Will Packer approached Smith in the 30 minutes following the events to say that the Academy officially wanted the actor to stay for the remainder of the show.

In the days following the show, Will Smith wrote a public apology regarding his actions on Instagram, stating, “I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness”.