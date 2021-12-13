Watch the new 'Sonic The Hedgehog 2' trailer with Idris Elba









The film that no one really wanted is getting a sequel that no one really expected, as the iconic SEGA video game character, Sonic the Hedgehog looks to be sprinting into cinemas in 2022, unless the return of the pesky coronavirus halts it in its tracks.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be directed by Jeff Fowler, the first time director of the previous instalment in the series, with the sequel film adding in the familiar faces of Tails and Knuckles, two of Sonic’s furry accomplices. Featuring voice work from the likes of Idris Elba, Ben Schwartz and Colleen O’Shaughnessey bringing the animated characters to life, these iconic video game properties are joined by the live-action appearances of Jim Carrey, James Marsden and Tika Sumpter.

Whilst the director, Jeff Fowler, brings little experience to the table, the writing team behind the film are bolstered with a few more credits to their names, with each of Pat Casey, Josh Miller and John Whittington returning from their work on the original film. Though Casey and Miller have worked on limited projects, Whittington has enjoyed steady success with the likes of films such as Super Pets and the animated Lego movies for the Ninjago and Batman properties.

As stated in a press release for Sonic the Hedgehog 2: “After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations”.

Continuing, the plot summary reads, “Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands”.

Whilst Knuckles may be Sonic’s adversary at the start of the film, we’ve got a feeling he may join the side of the blue hedgehog by the film’s climax. Check out the trailer for the brand new film, below.