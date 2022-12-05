New poster for 'John Wick 4' has been released









An official teaser poster has been released for the fourth John Wick film, the upcoming instalment in the action franchise starring Keanu Reeves. The John Wick 4 poster sees Reeves take the spotlight, with a timer replacing his tie, implying time will be a sacred theme in the film.

John Wick 4‘s official synopsis reads: “John Wick uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.”

The film will be directed by Chad Stahelski, whose been leading the franchise since its first release in 2014. Reeves will star alongside Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Lawrence Fishbourne and Ian McShane. During an interview with Indiewire, the director shared what’s in store for Wick: “John may survive all this shit, but at the end of it, there’s no happy ending. He’s got nowhere to go. Honestly, I challenge you right now”.

Stahelski added: “Here’s a question: How do you want me to end it? Do you think he’s going to ride off into the fucking sunset? He’s killed 300 fucking people, and he’s just going to [walk away]; everything’s okay? He’s just going to fall in love with a love interest? If you’re this fucking guy, if this guy really exist[ed], how is this guy’s day going to end? He’s fucked for the rest of his life. It’s just a matter of time.”

Musician Rina Sawayma has also been confirmed as a cast member. Speaking to NME about her role in the film, she shared: “My team are all just so shook by the idea that we even got offered John Wick, so I think… none of us know what’s gonna happen.”

Sawayama added: “I’m so excited for people to see it in the cinema because it’s definitely, 100 per cent the best John Wick that’s ever been, and I’m not being biased like honestly, the scale is insane this time”.

John Wick 4 will be released on Friday, March 24th, 2023. Check out the trailer and poster below.

His time is up. #JohnWick4 – in theaters & @IMAX March 24. pic.twitter.com/389zV9MBMc — John Wick: Chapter 4 (@JohnWickMovie) December 3, 2022 John Wick 4’s Twitter account