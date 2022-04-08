Listen to the new Porridge Radio single, ‘The Rip’









Porridge Radio - 'The Rip' 7.8

Brighton indie group Porridge Radio have released their brand new single, ‘The Rip’, which was inspired by Deftones and Charli XCX.

The new track comes as the second preview taken from the group’s upcoming third studio album, Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky. ‘The Rip’ follows the single ‘Back To The Radio’, which was released back in February.

Discussing the song, vocalist Dana Margolin said: “We wanted it to sound like massive pop, like Charli XCX, but with the instrumentation of bands like Slothrust or Deftones.”

“‘The Rip’ was the last song to be finished for the album, and we finished it about a week before we went into the studio to record it in March 2021,” explained Dana. “It took the longest a song has ever taken me to write lyrics for, and they took form over a few years. At the beginning, it was a song about a power dynamic where I was in control, by the end it was about one where I had none.”

She added: “My friends always accuse me of making up idioms and using them like they are well-known phrases and I think this song is full of those. I love the idea of something being sick at the seams, like it’s disintegrating from its core. I like things that are so simple they are universal. I wanted it to sound like when your heart breaks so badly that your entire body aches. I wanted it to feel like your soul is dropping out of your body.”

The new track brings a feeling of looming heartache while the intriguing lyrics sound at once familiar yet so unique. Margolin’s vocals raise neck hairs as she cries out in desperation. Meanwhile, the track builds in intensity with colliding lead and rhythm guitar tracks that take care not to overstep the line. This latest single comes as a considered addition to what promises to be an exceedingly satisfying album.

Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky is released on May 20th via Secretly Canadian.

Porridge Radio have also confirmed a run of in-store and headline tour dates throughout 2022. Tickets are available here.

Listen to ‘The Rip’ below.