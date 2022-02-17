New plot details for 'Beavis and Butt-Head' movie emerge









Becoming icons of teenage subculture in the 1990s and early 2000s, MTV’s Beavis And Butt-Head reflected the rebelliousness of youth culture during the era, with their irreverent comedy being emblematic of the cable channel’s identity. With the series having come to an end over a decade ago in 2011, the influential duo are set to return in the original movie Beavis And Butt-Head Do The Universe, with a series set to follow the new film.

Back for two seasons, the new Beavis And Butt-Head TV show will return to Paramount+ later this year along with over 200 remastered episodes of the original programme. Known for their idiotic antics and rebellious attitude, the show itself follows two teenage boys whose interest in heavy-metal music leads them to become cynical and apathetic to the world around them, in their world everything is “cool” or “sucks”.

Revealing a plot for the brand new movie, Paramount has released a synopsis that reads: “In perhaps the dumbest space movie ever made, Beavis and Butt-Head are sentenced to Space Camp by a ‘creative’ judge in 1998. Their obsession with a docking simulator (huh huh) leads to a trip on the Space Shuttle, with predictably disastrous results”.

Continuing, the bizarre plot synopsis adds, “After going through a black hole, they re-emerge in our time, where they look for love, misuse iPhones, and are hunted by the Deep State. Spoiler: They don’t score”.

Whilst there is no exact release date for either the new movie or original series, the film is expected to hit the Paramount+ streaming service in summer 2022. A preview sketch has also been released by the studio that sees Beavis and Butt-Head drop their adolescent appearance and adopt middle-aged dad-bods, complete with wrinkles and messy stubble.

Check out the new sketch, below.

