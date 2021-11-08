New Order's Bernard Sumner criticises aspects of modern music









Manchester icons New Order performed a stellar set at The O2 in London on Saturday, November 6th. At one point during the set, frontman Bernard Sumner criticised the “put together shit” that he feels is modern music.

After the band returned to the live stage this summer, playing a massive Manchester homecoming show in September, the band performed to a sold-out O2, which was livestreamed to fans across the globe.

The band opened with the anthem ‘Regret’ from Republic, whilst fans were still being admitted into the venue. The set was career-spanning and featured fan favourites as well as a handful of Joy Division numbers. The light show and stage production was said to have been amongst some of the best the band have ever undertaken.

Sumner often interacted with the crowd. At one moment, when he was talking, drummer Stephen Morris started playing, to which Sumner responded: “It’s good to hear real music rather than this put together shit that’s inflicted on all of us these days.”

At other points during the set, the band tour through classics such as ‘Blue Monday‘, ‘Temptation’, ‘Age of Consent’, ‘Ceremony’ and even 2020’s one-off single, ‘Be A Rebel’. The set closed with an encore of Joy Division tracks which were backed by emotionally stirring images of the late icon, Ian Curtis.

New Order setlist:

Regret

Age of Consent

Restless

Ultraviolence

Disorder (Joy Division)

Ceremony

The Perfect Kiss

Your Silent Face

Be a Rebel

Guilt Is a Useless Emotion

Subculture

1963

Bizarre Love Triangle

Plastic

True Faith

Blue Monday

Temptation

Atmosphere (Joy Division)

Transmission (Joy Division)

Love Will Tear Us Apart (Joy Division)