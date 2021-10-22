New Order announce livestream for huge O2 arena show in November









Electronic icons, New Order, have announced to much excitement that they will be live streaming their sold-out show at The O2 arena in London next month. The news has been lapped up by their legions of fans who haven’t been able to acquire tickets.

The band are set to play at the iconic arena in Greenwich on November 6th, and it will be their first-ever show at the 20,000 capacity venue. It will also be their first show in London since they sold out the historic Alexandra Palace back in 2018.

The live stream of the show at The O2 will be helmed by the production company Live Here Now. The band are set to take to the stage at 8:45pm, and the stream will be available to watch on-demand for 72 hours after the show’s close.

“We were so looking forward to seeing everyone on tour by now,” New Order announced in a statement. “It has been frustrating not being able to play live in person, but this is the next best thing.”

They continued: “It feels right to bring everyone together around the world through whatever means possible. This is a special show for us and we want to share it with you all.” Tickets for the stream are available to book here.

New Order have been ramping things up as of late. Last month they played a celebrated homecoming show at Manchester’s Heaton Park to thousands of adoring fans. Prior to that, they gave a live debut to their 2020 single ‘Be A Rebel’ during their triumphant comeback gig at Halifax’s Piece Hall.

To announce their live return, the band wrote on their social media channels: “After 543 days, we’re back. Thanks for having us The Piece Hall. Next stop, a homecoming.”

Listen to ‘Be A Rebel’ below.