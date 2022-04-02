New Order to release new T-shirt as part of Ukraine Red Cross appeal









Manchester synth-rock legends New Order have launched a new official T-shirt line in aid of the British Red Cross’ Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

The new shirt is now available on the band’s official merchandise website. The design was inspired by the VHS label of their Taras Shevchenko concert film, which was designed by the Peter Saville Associates agency.

The Taras Shevchenko concert was filmed in late 1981 at the Ukrainian National Home in New York City. The film was named after the 19th-century author, poet ad painter, whose work contributed to the formation of an independent state of Ukraine.

The new white T-shirt design can be purchased for £25, with a minimum of £10 from each sale going towards the Red Cross charity.

In November 2021, New Order marked the 40th anniversary of their debut album Movement by playing the entire Taras Shevchenko concert film on YouTube. The group are now encouraging viewers “to unite and help those affected by the crisis in Ukraine”.

The Red Cross is continuing to urge the public to donate to the people of Ukraine, stating on its official website that “the humanitarian situation is increasingly dire and desperate”.

“Millions of people have no safe place to call home,” the post reads. “More than 3 million have already left Ukraine, while countless more are still trapped underground, taking cover from the shelling, and desperate for a safe escape.”

“Hundreds of thousands of people still have no food, no water, no medical care, and no heat or electricity.”

It continues: “Red Cross teams have been working around the clock to get critical care to those who need it most, both in Ukraine and its bordering countries. But with recent freezing temperatures and ongoing violence, an enormous number of people urgently need help right now.”

New Order’s support for the Red Cross comes following The Cure’s new charity t-shirt launch and Massive Attack’s plan to sell some of Robert Del Naja’s artwork.

If you would like to donate to the Ukraine Crisis you can reach the Red Cross here to help those impacted by the conflict, or via a number of other methods with Choose Love.