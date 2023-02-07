New Order to launch new Manchester music conference at SXSW









Beyond The Music, a new global music conference, has been confirmed, with its first iteration scheduled to take place in Manchester this year from October 11th until October 14th. The conference announces its arrival with New Order as its first ambassador.

According to the conference press release, Beyond The Music will respond to the “urgent challenges” that the music industry faces and turn those challenges into opportunities for artists and fans to succeed on a global scale.

Co-founder Oli Wilson said: “It’s a pivotal time in the history of the music industry and for Manchester, so it’s only right the two are coming together again to decide what the future is going to look like. Building on our civic traditions of innovation and cooperation we are creating a forum for the music industry to shape its future in the new cultural economy, and delivering a new music festival that will realign Manchester as the global capital of music.”

Wilson is also delighted to have New Order on board for the conference. He added: “Whether it has been with technology or creating new business models within the industry, from the very beginning of their career, New Order have always led the curve. Now in 2023, we are proud to have New Order as our first artists ambassadors, as they embody the spirit of Manchester and share the same commitment to innovation as Beyond The Music.”

New Order themselves also made a statement on their ambassadorship. “We’re supporting Beyond The Music to help change and innovation in the music industry, particularly in mental health, which is something close to our hearts,” they said. “Manchester is a place where this can happen, our home and the city of revolution, and we’re looking forward to the launch of Beyond The Music with a live show at SXSW and being a part of this positive movement for the music industry.”