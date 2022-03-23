New Noise: Why you need to start listening to Shower Curtain









Meeting up with the members of Shower Curtain at New York’s New Colossus festival is undoubtedly the best way I can think to end an evening of stellar musical acts.

If you haven’t yet heard of the indie-rock bedroom-shoegaze band taking New York City by storm, their 2021 EP, Something Instead might be the next thing to make it onto your playlist. Starting out as a solo project for Brazillian-American frontwoman Victoria Winter, the band have made their way from Brazil to LA, and finally to New York City. Amid their location changes, a pandemic to work around, and the lineup additions that brought them where they are today, their sound has shifted with them.

Still leaning on the dreamy, minimal echo of their lo-fi roots, Shower Curtain has taken to showing off a grittier, grungier side to their sound, and you can already hear the unique blend in sweetly fuzz-tinged tracks like ‘You Make Me Feel’ and ‘I Keep Trying’.

Often described with verbiage like lo-fi and bedroom pop, seeing them play a live set is enough to set the record straight. They’ve always been on the heavier side of the bedroom-esque genre, but since the addition of drummer Charlie Tamm and showcasing new material, Shower Curtain has begun to toe the line between indie-bedroom pop and a sort of post-rock psychedelic slowcore. Even with Something Instead as their most recent release, which still hugs the softer side, their Thursday night set prompted a moshpit.

As we take a seat in a rickety booth outside Arlene’s Grocery, Victoria wraps up telling me all about the craziness that ensued when somebody stole her debit card at SoulCycle while bassist Nayara Halajian offers me an American Spirit. This is simply one of an abundance of shows for them, including playing an additional day of the New Colossus festival.

“It’s amazing,” Winter says of playing live so often since the pandemic, “It’s the first time that Shower Curtain has even been a band long enough that we can have so many consecutive shows. And it’s been awesome to be so welcomed by the New York scene.”

When asked about plans for their future sound, Winter predicts, “Definitely more heavy shoegaze influences, slowcore. Just a heavier sound in general.”

Halajian adds, “We’ve been playing a lot with dynamics, which has been really fun…I’m enjoying writing these songs with Victoria because we get both of our heads on it, and it’s just fun to mess around and be really loud.”

As for the percussion, Charlie Tamm mentions, “There’s also a grunge element to it. I used to listen to a lot of grunge, and it’s exciting to write this type of stuff.”

Victoria Winter is open about the transformation that’s still in process. She calls it an evolution—of sound, aesthetics, the social elements of playing live. Especially coming together in the city and playing heavy live gigs, a stark shift after recording their most recent EP at her home in Brazil.

“It was my first and only EP that was recorded within my home. It was during the pandemic, and I kind of just got friends back in Brazil to help me record it… It’s very much my roots, grounded people from Brazil,” Winter says of the process.

But now that they’ve blossomed into the loud, fun three-piece sat before me on the streets of the Lower East Side, she says, “I’ve always listened to shoegaze, but I think a lot of this comes from me not being a teenager anymore. Being really an adult, listening to heavier music, and not being as interested in softer music as I used to be. I don’t want to be soft anymore. There’s way more to who I am as a person and my personality than being soft and gentle. I have the confidence to express those darker sides of myself.”

“It’s natural; it’s an evolution. We all go through it,” Halajian says. “And I feel like being soft is also a part of shoegaze. Like the vocals as opposed to the guitar. There’s a contrast, and it’s fun to play with that.”

Shower Curtain feels like a fresh act in their bright, early stages of self-discovery, but at the same time, they’re filling a niche of sound that we didn’t even know we were all probably searching for. Their sound is layered, rare, and mysterious, but it gets there through an endearing, raw simplicity.

If you want to check out Shower Curtain, you can find them below, and on all streaming platforms.

<a href="https://showercurtain.bandcamp.com/album/shower-curtain">Shower Curtain by Shower Curtain</a>