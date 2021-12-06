See the new look for Willem Dafoe’s return as Green Goblin









The most anticipated blockbuster of 2021 is almost upon us in the form of Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, a film that is being described as The Avengers of the Spider-Man universe. Still attempting to spark interest in the Marvel cinematic universe since the genre-defined release of Avengers: Endgame in 2019, Disney is hoping the release of No Way Home will shoot some much-needed energy into Phase 4 of their superhero franchise.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Jacob Batalon, J.K. Simmons and Benedict Cumberbatch, Spider-Man: No Way Home looks to be a dimension-bending superhero flick reuniting the titular hero with some of his most-feared villains. Such villains include the likes of Molina as Doctor Octopus, Foxx as Electro and Dafoe as the Green Goblin, with each icon of the superhero universe having been given a preview glimpse in the film’s promotional material.

Each of the main three villains was revealed as part of a mini featurette titled ‘The Villains Panel’, that showed each antagonist in action, as well as Dafoe’s Green Goblin without his iconic mask. The film will represent the very first time in Spider-Man’s cinematic history that the Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus and Electro have featured alongside each other, with further surprises expected in the film such as the rumoured inclusion of former Spider-man Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

Though the brand new film marks the end of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy, Disney producer Amy Pascal noted that, “This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie” in conversation with Fandango.

Continuing, she added: “We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies”.