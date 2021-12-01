Tom Holland set to appear as Spider-Man three more times









Since the start of the new millennium, the beloved friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man has seen multiple iterations, from Sam Raimi’s nerdy Tobey Maguire to Marc Webb’s skater-boy Andrew Garfield, and even an animated adaptation from Phil Lord and Chris Miller. Whilst Maguire and the animated superhero in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse largely impressed audiences, it wasn’t until Tom Holland’s depiction of the character for the ever-popular Marvel cinematic universe (MCU) that fans would truly reach a positive unanimous verdict.

Having appeared in two solo ventures, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, Tom Holland’s modern version of the superhero has also starred in the epic blockbusters Captain America: Civil War as well as Avengers: Endgame. With all this being said, it should go without saying that the final film in the current Spider-Man trilogy, Spider-Man: No Way Home is also the most highly anticipated release of Christmas 2021.

In spite of the trilogy’s conclusion, however, Disney executives have reported that Tom Holland will reprise his role as Spider-Man for another future trilogy. Speaking to Fandango, producer Amy Pascal made the future of the character clear, stating, “This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie”.

Continuing, she added: “We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies”. Pascal’s comments run in line with the continuing ‘Phase 4’ of the MCU that looks to build on to bigger and better storylines left in the wake of the epic Avengers: Endgame.

The next film in the first trilogy of Tom Holland’s tenure as the character, Spider-Man: No Way Home, is released worldwide from December 15th and stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, J.K. Simmons, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe and Benedict Wong.