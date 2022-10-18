New limited edition 'Dredd' vinyl and poster announced









As far as comic book movies go, 2012’s Dredd is one of the most well-respected. Starring Karl Urban, Lena Headey and Olivia Thirlby, it tells the story of the titular law enforcer who is tasked with bringing order to a 200-storey high-rise block of apartments and his conflict with its brutal drug lord Ma-Ma. A dystopian masterpiece written and produced by the de jure hero of Generation X, Alex Garland, the film is noted for how long it spent in development, but how breathtaking it is visually.

Taken straight from the 2000AD comic book strip, Dredd turns ten this year. To celebrate this milestone, Mondo is releasing a limited-edition poster, and in addition to this, in collaboration with Thought Bubble, a new limited run of the soundtrack on vinyl. The poster is designed by Luke Preece and is only limited to only 150 prints, selling for $60 each.

Then, the vinyl, an exciting two-record set, is pressed onto an eco-recycled vinyl using random colour pellets, meaning that every disc is unique. It comes with a bonus disc of remixes from John Tejada, PT Adamczyk and post-rock masters Mogwai and three neo-classical piano interpretations from acclaimed Scottish composer Paul Leonard-Morgan. Fans need to act fast when they’re released, as only 300 copies of the vinyl will be available.

Both the poster and vinyl will launch on the Mondo website on November 16th. To precede the drop, on November 10th, Mondo is holding a night at the Belgrave Music Hall in Leeds to launch them, which features DJ sets from Crash Records and Mogwai and a live performance by Dream Division.

