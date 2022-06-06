New career-spanning Leonard Cohen anthology released









A new anthology documenting the back catalogue of Leonard Cohen has been released. Hallelujah & Songs from His Albums charts his best-known tracks, live renditions and rarities from his career.

Beginning with a stunning Hammond Organ-heavy rendition of ‘Hallelujah’ from his Glastonbury Festival performance back in 2008, the album is a stirring collection that exhibits all sides of the musical poet, including the classics ‘Bird on a Wire’, ‘Suzanne’ and ‘You Want it Darker’.

The anthology is the accompaniment to the documentary Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song which “explores the life of singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen as seen through the prism of his internationally renowned hymn, ‘Hallelujah’.”

Backed by the Cohen Family Trust, both the documentary and anthology are lovingly comprised of polished pieces which showcase Cohen at his best without glazing over the cracks that let the light in.

The collection is currently available on streaming services, and makes for a sumptuous listen to ease you into your week, but won’t be released on CD or vinyl until autumn.

You can give the anthology a listen below.

