Watch the trailer for new Kevin Smith documentary ‘Clerk’









A new trailer has dropped for the documentary Clerk, which charts the life of filmmaker Kevin Smith.

Smith rose to fame in the 1990s following the unlikely success of the independent film, Clerks, which he made on a budget of next to nothing, but turned him into a critical darling. The upcoming documentary looks at Smith’s bizarre career, which has seen him also be a comic-book writer, author, podcaster, and just about everything else in between.

Clerk has been made by filmmaker Malcolm Ingram, who will be a familiar name to those who listen to Smith and Scott Mosier’s podcast, The SModcast. He describes it as “an extensive all-access documentary examining the life and career of indie filmmaking icon Kevin Smith [that features] never before seen interviews with friends, family, filmmaking peers, and icons of the film, comedy, and comic worlds.”

Meanwhile, Smith said, “I’m legit thrilled that 1091 snapped up Malcolm’s masterpiece, Clerk. To say I love this deep-dive documentary into my favourite subject matter is a gross understatement.

“And I’m stoked that this inspirational little flick has been 1091’ed! Clerk couldn’t have found a better home than with the same folks who made The Last Blockbuster such an undeniable success.”

He added, “I’ll be doing everything I can to assist in distributing this self-promotional piece of propaganda that tells the unlikely Cinder-fella story about a Jersey boy who made that one good movie back in the ’90s, including touring with Malcolm and his movie wherever they’ll welcome the two of us and Clerk. (which is a lot like Clerks, except you leave the S off for Savings)!”

See the trailer below.