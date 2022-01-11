New Kanye West documentary Netflix gets a release date









One of the biggest projects that Netflix has on its roster for the first quarter of 2022, the brand new documentary revolving around the popular culture icon Kanye West is set to be released soon and is titled jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy. As the name suggests, it will be a three-part production with Netflix recently announcing the details for the first film.

This important documentary series is being handled by Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah who are in the directorial seats for this one, setting out to capture the meteoric rise of one of the most popular rappers on the planet. According to them, jeen-yuhs is “intimate” in its tone as it tries to bridge the gap between Kanye’s formative years and his stardom now.

When the initial reports surfaced which stated that Kanye had agreed to a massive $30 million deal with Netflix, many fans took to the internet to express their excitement which indicates that the project has already generated a massive amount of interest. This is amplified by the directors who claimed that the documentary series wasn’t just about Kanye.

Ozah insisted that he conceptualised the project as a “whole history lesson of music” which moves from one generation to another in its great artistic odyssey. He noted that the documentary is so ambitious because it has Kanye as its central figure, a revolutionary star whose music has endured the test of time even after all these years.

That is why the directors chose to pitch their project to Netflix by describing Kanye as “50 per cent more influential than Stanley Kubrick, Pablo Picasso and Apostle Paul.” The latest reports from Netflix have confirmed that the premiere of the first part of the documentary series is set to take place on February 16 which is only a month away.

Watch the new teaser for jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy below.