New Jimi Hendrix live album set for release









Experience Hendrix, L.L.C. and Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, are set to transport fans back in time with the forthcoming Jimi Hendrix album, Jimi Hendrix Experience: Hollywood Bowl, August 18, 1967.

This historic live concert performance, scheduled for release across vinyl, CD, and all digital platforms on November 10th, was recorded just five days before the US release of Are You Experienced, the Jimi Hendrix Experience’s seminal debut album of 1967.

Consequentially, this marked one of the last gigs the Jimi Hendrix Experience would perform as relatively unknown artists. While the Hollywood Bowl’s audience, numbering over 17,000, had initially gathered to witness headliners The Mamas & The Papas, they found themselves unexpectedly swept up in the electrifying musicality and showmanship of Jimi Hendrix and his virtuosic band.

Astonishingly, this set has never seen the light of day until now, making it a long-awaited trove for the late icon’s immortal fanbase. Despite its six-decade existence, not a single second of this two-track live recording has ever been officially released.

As you can see in the tracklist below, the live performance featured some of Hendrix’s early essentials, ‘The Wind Cries Mary’, ‘Foxey Lady’, ‘Purple Haze’, as well as covers of hits by The Beatles, The Troggs and Bob Dylan.

Joining Hendrix on this exciting record are his remarkably talented Experience bandmates, Mitch Mitchell and Noel Redding.

See the full tracklist below and listen to the previewing single, ‘Killing Floor’, a cover of Howlin’ Wolf’s blues classic.

Jimi Hendrix Hollywood Bowl tracklist:

Side One

‘Introduction’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ ‘Killing Floor’ ‘The Wind Cries Mary’ ‘Foxey Lady’ ‘Catfish Blues’

Side Two

‘Fire’ ‘Like a Rolling Stone’ ‘Purple Haze’ ‘Wild Thing’