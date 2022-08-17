New James Bond rumours suggest producers are looking for "younger Bond"









For quite some time now, such names as Idris Elba, Henry Cavill and Tom Hardy have been in the front-running to take over the role of James Bond in the iconic movie series, however, recent news suggests that their involvement could be very improbable.

A new report from Express UK has suggested that the James Bond producer, Barbara Broccoli, and the wider 007 team are looking for a younger actor than ever before, reportedly ruling out anyone in their 40s or 50s. Instead, the team are looking for someone in their 30s, therefore ruling out both Elba and Hardy, who are in their 40s, whilst making it difficult for Cavill to take the role at the age of 39.

“The Bond producers are looking for a younger Bond,” the report stated, adding, “Someone probably in their 30s. At the end of the day, they want someone who will be Bond for the next three movies. For the franchise, they want someone who will carry it through the same way Daniel Craig did it”.

Whilst the idea of hiring a young bond may seem revolutionary, it’s actually not all that radical, with Sean Connery being only 32 when he debuted in Dr. No and George Lazenby being 30 in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. In fact, the concept of an older Bond is something of a new trend, with Roger Moore being 45, Timothy Dalton being 43, and Pierce Brosnan being 42 in each of their first outings as the character.

Broccoli provided an update on the casting process recently, stating, “We’re talking that through. There isn’t a script, and we can’t come up with one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next film because, really, it’s a reinvention of Bond. We’re reinventing who he is, and that takes time. I’d say that filming is at least two years away”.

We’d love to see either Jack O’Connell or Paapa Essiedu take the role, and with their age fitting the bill (both 32), we can’t wait to see who will finally be given the keys to the Aston Martin.