New film on the 1990s Beanie Baby craze on the way from Apple









Thought films about children’s toys were over? Think again. Along with the surprisingly anticipated Barbie film from Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, we now have word from Apple that they are planning a film based on those cute Beanie Babies that were huge in the 1990s. Though, this film will be slightly different, looking into the absurdity of the plush toy and the industry rather than celebrating its sheer existence.

Futurama and Saturday Night Live writer Kristin Gore will be adapting the script from the book The Great Beanie Baby Bubble: Mass Delusion And The Dark Side Of Cute written by Zac Bissonnette, a book that details the dizzy cultural obsession with the toys. As the toy became a massive fad of the ‘90s, prices soared and even fights broke out at retailers as eager fans were keen to get their hands on the brand new releases.

Whilst the story of the craze was recently told in the HBO Max documentary Beanie Mania, a more fictionalised version of events is coming to Apple, starring Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook and Geraldine Viswanathan. Revealing the inconsistencies and absurdities of the modern American Dream, the film will also celebrate the many businesswomen who helped make the Ty Warner company such a massive success.

Fans of the small, soft plush creatures will have to wait a little longer until the film hits cinemas, with a release date yet to even be mentioned by Apple who hopes the film will capture the attention of a contemporary zeitgeist as the toys themselves did in the ‘90s. For now, why not check out the trailer for the HBO documentary, Beanie Mania, a show that well breaks down the excitement of the craze from the very voices of those who got caught up in the madness.