New Elton John documentary will detail his life









Elton John is preparing to say goodbye to the world of popular music in a style that is typically florid and grandiose. Disney Original Documentary and Disney+ have confirmed that Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and the Years that Made His Legend, will serve as a codicil of sorts for the artist. It will also double as an official exhibit of his career as a person and an artist.

R.J. Cutler – who recently helmed a similarly ambitious piece about Billie Eilish – is working in close collaboration with producer David Furnish. Furnish also boasts the 1997 Elton John documentary Elton John: Tantrums & Tiaras on his resume, and co-produced Rocketman, the excoriating musical biopic that cemented Elton John’s legacy through song and dance.

“What a thrill and an honour it is that David Furnish and I get to create this intimate and unique look at one of the world’s most celebrated artists,” Cutler said in a statement. “As it has for so many others, Elton John’s music has had deep meaning for me for decades, and this opportunity is nothing short of a career highlight and privilege.” The director is clearly excited by the opportunity to work with a musician of high acclaim and fortitude.

In other Elton John related news, the piano player was announced to perform at the BBC’s Platinum Party At The Palace. The concert comprises artists from all over the globe, from mainland artist Hans Zimmer, to the sound of Alicia Keys’ American timbre coasting on the ears of the listeners in question.

The Platinum Party At The Palace performance will see John share the stage with Queen bandmates Brian May and Roger Taylor. In 1997, Elton John performed a rousing rendition of ‘The Show Must Go On’ with the surviving Queen bandmates. As it happened, it proved to be the last time bassist John Deacon performed in public, as he has retired from the spotlight. These days, Deacon is said to be a family man, leaving May and Taylor to act as proud custodians of the sprawling legacy.