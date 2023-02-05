‘Man On The Run’: A new documentary exploring the post-Beatles life of Paul McCartney is on the way









A documentary exploring the life of Paul McCartney following The Beatles’ split has just been announced. Directed by They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead filmmaker Morgan Neville, Man On The Run will blend in-depth interview with unseen home video footage from Paul and Linda’s archive to document McCartney’s post-Beatles life.

The Beatles parted ways in April 1970, shortly after the release of their final album, Let It Be. Though Paul was ultimately blamed for the band’s demise, many are coming to realise that it was, in fact, far more complicated than the media made out. Man on The Run will serve as “the definitive document of Paul’s emergence from the dissolution of the world’s biggest band and his triumphant creation of a second decade of musical milestones — a brilliant and prolific stretch.”

Discussing the documentary in a recent press release, Neville – the director behind Roadrunner, Miss Americana and Keith Richards: Under The Influence – said: “As a lifelong obsessive of all things McCartney, I’ve always felt that the 1970s were the great under-examined part of his story. I’m thrilled to have the chance to explore and reappraise this crucial moment in a great artist’s life and work.”

The director continued that while he was “too young to buy Beatles records when they came out”, he “could buy Wings records, and I loved them. To me, the story of what happened to Paul McCartney in the wake of The Beatles when he had to rediscover himself is the story that has never been told. When Universal called me about this, it took me about three seconds to say I have to do this,” he added. “It’s the kind of thing I think I’ve been training for since I was ten years old.”

Elsewhere, McCartney recently announced a new book of photographs documenting The Beatles’ whirlwind rise to fame. 1964: Eyes of the Storm is set for publication on June 13th, 2023 – that’s just five days before Paul’s 80th birthday – and features photographs the Beatle took on his 35mm camera. This treasure trove of rediscovered photographs includes shots taken in six cities: New York, Washington, London, Liverpool, Miami, and Paris, and chronicles the end of 1963 to the early months of 1964.

Alongside 275 candid photos that capture the vibrancy of the moment, Eyes of The Storm boasts a forward written by Paul McCartney, an introduction by New York Times writer and Harvard professor Jill Lepore, and an essay by Nicholas Cullinan, Director of the National Portrait Gallery.