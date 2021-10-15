Sony Pictures set to release new documentary ‘Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song’









A brand-new Leonard Cohen documentary, Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song, is set for global release after it was confirmed that Sony Pictures Classics have acquired the rights for the project.

Dan Geller and Dayna Goldfine’s documentary made its premiere at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year and was met by acclaim from critics which latterly brought it to the attention of Sony.

The project came together after Emmy Award-winning directors Geller and Goldfine found inspiration in Alan Light’s novel The Holy or the Broken: Leonard Cohen, Jeff Buckley & the Unlikely Ascent of Hallelujah.

The documentary follows the life of Cohen through the lens of ‘Hallelujah’, undoubtedly his most famous song owing to a string of cover versions that have brought it to a wider audience.

Whilst other documentaries and biopics have been under fire of late for going about production in an unauthorised manner, Cohen actually gave the green light to the project back in 2014 before his passing.

The documentary features fellow musicians Regina Spektor, Rufus Wainwright, Brandi Charlie and Cohen collaborators Judy Collins and Amanda Palmer among others.

Sony Pictures Classics announced: “We loved this film from the first moment we saw it. HALLELUJAH is one of the great music movies about a song and a supreme artist, brought to the screen beautifully by Dan and Dayna. Audiences everywhere will adore and embrace this movie.”

As of yet, no official release date has been released.

