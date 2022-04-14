A new documentary about comedian Andy Kaufman is on the way









A brand new documentary is on the way concerning the life and times of comedian Andy Kaufman, with Morgan Neville, the director behind the Anthony Bourdain documentary Roadrunner, producing the film, with Alex Braverman leading at the helm.

Elara Pictures is credited as an executive producer on the project, with the company owned by Josh and Benny Safdie known for their eccentric filmmaking projects. The film will also feature considerable input from the writer, comedian and close friend of Kaufman, Robert Zmuda.

An American actor, singer, comedian, performance artist and professional wrestler, Kaufman preferred to describe himself as a “song and dance man,” with many believing his brand of humour to be distinctly ‘anti-comedy’.

With a hatred of telling traditional jokes, Kaufman once told the New York Times: “I am not a comic, I have never told a joke. The comedian’s promise is that he will go out there and make you laugh with him. My only promise is that I will try to entertain you as best I can”.

Coming to the attention of Saturday Night Live in 1975 following years of working small comedy clubs earlier in the decade, Kaufman rose to prominence with his performance as Latka Gravas in the TV show Taxi whilst growing his comedy identity with the obnoxiously rude alter-ego Tony Clifton.

Often the subject of study, actor Jim Carrey played the comedian in a 1999 drama named Man on the Moon directed by Miloš Forman, whilst the documentary Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond attempted to work out the American star back in 2017. While we wait for the new documentary, take a look at Carrey taking on the persona of the comedian, below.