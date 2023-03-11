New docu-series ‘Britpop: The Music That Changed Britain’ celebrates genre’s 30th anniversary









The documentary Britpop: The Music That Changed Britain will begin this weekend, charting the genre’s rise in the mid-’90s. While telling the story chronologically, the show promises to have a deep dive into the genre. Some of the names involved include Elastica, Blur, Suede, and Oasis. Blur members Damon Albarn and Dave Rowntree will be discussing their origins in the band, including the recording of their classic album Parklife.

Blur’s rivals Oasis will be included, with the second episode devoting most of it’s time to the bands’ infamous chart battle throughout the decade. Although the show is set to detail their rivalry, Noel Gallagher has since spoken up about loving Albarn’s new project Gorillaz, saying (via NME), “Yeah, me and him get on great. I love his band. I know most of his band. If he needs me, I’ll sprinkle a bit of Northern magic for him”.

The Britpop legends have also made headlines in recent years, with Blur announcing their headlining slot at Wembley Stadium this summer as part of their reunion tour. While The Gallagher Brothers have yet to reunite, Noel has not ruled out the idea of an Oasis reunion, telling NME, “You should never say never. It would have to take an extraordinary set of circumstances”.

Gallagher also expressed that he thought Britpop marked the end of an era, saying (via KulBritania), “it was Oasis, The Verve The Manics, Pulp and Blur, were like at least five of the top ten, and had been for most of that year. And I felt, I remember saying at the time that that era was the end of something, that that would be the last time that something like that would happen. There just isn’t that culture any more. I guess it was the end of pop music as we knew it, and then the internet came along and bingo”.

The show is set to premiere on March 12th at 9pm on Channel 5 in the UK.